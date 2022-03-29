TOLEDO — A fifth person has died here from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near Wauseon late Saturday night.
The crash already had claimed four lives — including three young children — before Muriel Michael, 28, Wauseon, died Monday, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Toledo post. She passed away at St. Vincent Medical Center after having been transferred via air ambulance the night of the crash.
Michael was the driver of a car that was struck by a Jeep driven by Zane Hull, 21, Delta, which failed to yield at the intersection of Fulton County roads 14 and H — about two miles north of Wauseon — just before midnight on Saturday. He went through a stop-sign at the two-way intersection, noted Sgt. Ryan Purpura, public information officer for the Patrol's northwest/southwest region.
Hull sustained minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.
Two passengers in Michael's vehicle — Xavier Brown, 25, Wauseon; and Deklin Jankowski, 9, Delta — were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other passengers in Michael's car — Aurora Michael, 7, Delta; and Riggs Brown, 1, Delta — each died on Sunday, according to the Patrol. They had been taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo.
The initial press release from the Patrol stated that "not all safety belts were being used." Purpura told The Crescent-News Tuesday that this was still being sorted out.
"It's something we're still trying to do confirm — who had safety belts and who didn't," he said.
No drug or alcohol impairment has been suspected, Purpura indicated. The investigation is continuing and may take some time to complete.
He promised a "complete and throughout investigation for all the parties involved."
However, with five fatalities charges appear likely against Hull. Purpura said the Patrol will refer any charges to the Fulton County Prosecutor's Office for consideration.
Asked to comment on the crash, he said, "it's tragic situation, and this is why we encourage people to always buckle up and take those steps within your control ... ."
