Fifth-grade unit
Photo courtesy of Defiance Elementary School

The fifth-graders at Defiance Elementary School played Defiance-opoly, a game similar to Monopoly, to learn about the community. A classroom transformation for Starbooks was an integrated unit for science, social studies, math and reading. Cabin Fever also donated cups for the students to use. This was continued to the art class where Cabin Fever will use their logo design to decorate a cup. Here, Julie Houck’s students learn about the city.

