To celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away, Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance will once again host a community memorial service Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, located at 711 W. Second St.
The non-denominational service is open to all families and individuals that have lost a loved one, no matter when that loss occurred. Every family that attends will receive a special gift courtesy of Schaffer Funeral Home.
In addition a memorial table for families/individuals will be available to place a photo of their loved one on (photos can be as big as 8x10), and each family/individual will receive a rose following the service in honor of their loved one.
Coffee, hot chocolate and light refreshments will be served following the service, courtesy of Biggby Coffee of Defiance. Interested parties are asked to RSVP by calling 419-784-2441 or sending an email to office@schafferfh.com by Nov. 29.
“I have always thought that the community should come together to acknowledge the loss of their loved ones, and also have the chance as a community to celebrate the lives of those individuals,” said Dan Schaffer, owner of Schaffer Funeral Home. “It goes hand-in-hand with the motto of the funeral home, that we appreciate the privilege to celebrate the lives of the people in our community that make Defiance a great place to live.”
Schaffer reiterated that he chose the Christmas season for the event, knowing the holidays can be difficult for those who have lost a family member.
“The holidays are when families come together to celebrate, but it’s also one of the hardest times of the year when a family is without a loved one who has passed,” said Schaffer. “When my father passed away, the hospital where he had previously been held a service for those who passed during that year. That was very touching to attend, and we at the funeral home want to extend that same invitation to our community.”
After having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, Schaffer, and his staff, are looking forward to offering the service again this year.
“Although we didn’t gather last year, we still had our memory tree in the lobby of the funeral home, where family members could gather for a moment of silence to remember their loved one, and to see names of all the people we had served since the previous Christmas,” said Schaffer. “We also had a special gift we gave to the families.
“It was very different not having the service last year, I personally felt like we weren’t doing our part for the community,” added Schaffer. “We’re very happy to be able to provide this service again this year.”
Leading the service this year will be the staff of Schaffer Funeral Home. Dan and his wife, Cindy, will welcome those who gather to celebrate their loved ones, with other members of the staff taking part in the service.
“One thing about this year’s service, compared to past years, the staff of the funeral home will be involved in the ceremony,” said Schaffer. “We feel it’s important to do that, to show that our services don’t stop at the gravesite.”
Deb Miller, Life Tribute Celebrant at Schaffer Funeral Home, will lead the introduction and candle lighting ceremony.
“This ceremony is about honoring those who have passed, and we invite anyone who has lost a loved one to come and reflect on their loss with others who also grieve the loss of a loved one,” said Miller. “We know that each grief journey is unique, you can be overwhelmed by emotion, or debilitated by your loss, or you may quietly tuck your sadness inside and walk along in silence.
“You go through the motions, blend into the holiday chaos, looking to find your new normal,” continued Miller. “Everyone grieves differently, some just go on and take comfort in moving on, while for others, the loss can be debilitating. ‘The holidays are here, I don’t have my loved one, what am I going to do?’ This service brings people together, to reflect and to find that new normal.”
During the candle lighting ceremony, a candle will be lit for those who have lost a child; for those who have lost a parent or grandparent; for those who have lost a sibling; for those who have lost a partner, husband, wife or soulmate; and for those who have lost a family member or someone special.
“Anyone who lost someone during the pandemic, and didn’t have an outlet to grieve with others, we invite you to come and find comfort with others who attend, and are going through the same thing,” said Cindy, who serves as an attendant, vice president and secretary of Schaffer Funeral Home.
To learn more about the community memorial service, call 419-784-2441.
