LAKEWOOD — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 school safety grant program.
DeWine made the announcement Thursday while visiting Lakewood High School in Cuyahoga County, which is one of 945 schools that will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of the program. A fifth round of funding will be announced in coming weeks.
Some $112 million was allocated for the fourth and fifth rounds of the grant program by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 45, which was signed by DeWine last month. The investment more than doubles the initial allotment of of $105 million for the program provided by Ohio’s operating budget and the American Rescue Plan Act.
“When we created the K-12 school safety grant program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” said DeWine. “Now, with the generous support of the Ohio General Assembly, I’m proud to announce that every single qualifying school that applied for a grant will receive funding.”
So far, $173 million has been awarded to 2,374 Ohio K-12 schools to help pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting. Eligible schools could receive as much as $100,000 per building.
The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission is administering the program in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.
The list of local schools/entities which will receive funding in round four:
• Antwerp Local, $100,000.
• Central Local, $300,000.
• Archbold Area Schools, $171,704.
• Four County Career Center, $100,000.
{div}• Hicksville Exempted Village, $204,858.{/div}
• Holgate Local, $175,000.
• (Fort) Jennings Local, $48,607.
• Leipsic Local, $32,778.
• Montpelier Local, $63,336.
• Northeastern Local, $75,000.
• Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, $100,000.
• Ottawa-Glandorf Local, $32,778.
• Pettisville Local, $200,000.
• St. Anthony Padua (Columbus Grove), $20,000.
• Wauseon Exempted Village, $375,576.
