THS Field Day
Photo courtesy of Traci Flory

The student council and Helping Hands groups at Tinora High School organized an afternoon field day on Tuesday for the high school students. Eric’s Ice Cream provided treats and a variety of outdoor games and activities were available. At the conclusion of the day, social studies teacher, Aaron George, took a pie in the face courtesy of sophomore Collin Meyer in an effort to raise money for the Conquer Childhood Cancer Now organization.

