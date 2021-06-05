The student council and Helping Hands groups at Tinora High School organized an afternoon field day on Tuesday for the high school students. Eric’s Ice Cream provided treats and a variety of outdoor games and activities were available. At the conclusion of the day, social studies teacher, Aaron George, took a pie in the face courtesy of sophomore Collin Meyer in an effort to raise money for the Conquer Childhood Cancer Now organization.
