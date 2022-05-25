A representative of a fiber optic company addressed Defiance City Council Tuesday night, saying his firm plans to invest $9.5 million in town to provide "blazing fast internet."
The topic was one of several highlights of council's regular session Tuesday night.
Council also learned of an impending sidewalk/parking area closure at the southwest corner of Clinton and East Second streets for a major business development downtown (see related story) and approved its only two legislative items, including pay and benefits for the city's new human resources director (see related story).
Bryan McAfee, director of business development with the new firm Omni Fiber, told council Tuesday that his company wants to install new fiber optic throughout Defiance during a six- to nine-month period beginning in mid-July.
Internet and phone options will be available, but not cable TV.
The upgrade, he said, will rely on "100% fiber" with underground installations, require very little visible infrastructure, need no towers and provide all the equipment needed for participating homes. A single connection will be made into buildings starting at two gigabytes.
"The only things you might see out in the community every 250 to 300 homes is a fiber distribution box, and that's to serve those areas," McAfee said. "But again these boxes don't have any electricity, so it's very safe."
His company's service, he noted, would provide "blazing fast internet" speed.
Those who want to take a wait-and-see approach and not participate in the initial installation project could join the network at any time, he indicated.
Hooking in would require no contracts or no installment fees, McAfee explained. He said the service will provide "fantastic coverage throughout the entire home."
No federal or state government money is involved in the project, he said. Rather, his company — based in Cincinnati — will invest $9.5 million in Defiance, he told council.
According to McAfee, the Defiance project is in the design phase.
"We hope to start construction in mid-July," he said.
What about the cost to residences and businesses, a question posed by Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt?
"As we get closer to release we'll be sharing those costs, but I can tell you it will be very, very economical for your residents — often times 25 to 50% cheaper than what they're paying today," said McAfee. "So in a nutshell: better speed, lower pricing, better reliability."
He said installations are underway in the cities of Clyde and Shelby in Sandusky and Richland counties, respectively, both well east of Defiance.
