Sauder Village hosts its fiber arts festival this Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Pictured here are a couple of visitors to the village watching one of the historical reenactors at a spinning wheel.

 Photo courtesy of Sauder Village

ARCHBOLD — Have you ever wondered how a sheep’s wool is transformed into your favorite sweater or warm wooly mittens? To learn more about knitting, spinning, weaving, and other fiber arts, plan a visit to Sauder Village on Saturday, for the Fiber Arts Fest.

“At our Fiber Arts Fest, artisans from throughout the region will gather to demonstrate and share their love of fiber arts,” shared Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager.

“Guests will be able to watch spinning, weaving, knitting and tatting demonstrations. There will be fiber-themed exhibits, a scavenger hunt, and craft classes for kids,” she added.

Throughout the day craftsmen will be demonstrating spinning, weaving, tatting, bobbin lace, knitting and dyeing wool with natural dyes.

There will be vendors selling their hand-made items in the festival barn along with a sheep to shawl display. Tracie Evans, curator for Sauder Village will also be available in the festival barn to discuss preserving your memories, and have samples on hand for protecting your family heirlooms.

Fiber arts enthusiasts are encouraged to bring a project and a chair to join the “Fiber Friendzies” group for a day of fun and creativity. This social group will gather on the village green to spin, weave, knit, crochet, hook, tat and more while being inspired and enjoying social time with other artisans.

Families will also be encouraged to plan an adventure around the Historic Village with a fun, fiber arts Scavenger Hunt. As part of a “Craft Exploration” program, make and take classes will be offered for children 8 years and older.

Craft classes with one-on-one instruction will include knitting, drop spindle, weaving, penny rugs, map making and build a boat. Pre-registration is required to purchase a craft kit for only $10. For class times and to pre-register visit https://saudervillage.org/classes-events/special-events/craft-class.

