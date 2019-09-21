ARCHBOLD — Fiber artists from throughout the region will be gathering in Archbold on Sept. 28-29 for the annual Fiber Arts Fest at Sauder Village. Guests will be able to watch spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting, tatting, and many other fiber arts demonstrations. There will be hands-on activities for kids and vendors will be selling handmade items and fiber art supplies.
“We are thrilled to have so many talented fiber artists and vendors joining us again this year for our annual Fiber Arts Fest at Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “There continues to be an increased interest in fiber arts and we welcome the opportunity to celebrate and share information about these crafts with our guests.”
Throughout the weekend, guests can watch as craftsmen share their love of turning fibers into finished products. Guests will have an opportunity to visit with fiber artists and watch demonstrations of spinning, weaving, knitting and crocheting. There will also be craftsmen demonstrating rug hooking, felting, bobbin lace, flax processing and more. A number of vendors will be set-up in Founder’s Hall offering guests a great opportunity to purchase supplies or hand-made items. There also will be a Fiber Arts Zone, with a variety of fiber-related activities for children to try including making yarn dolls, weaving and working with sewing cards.
Back by popular demand, a Fiber Arts Saturday Night String Along is being offered at the Sauder Heritage Inn. Fiber arts enthusiasts are encouraged to bring knitting needles, spinning wheels and looms and work on projects starting at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Inn. There is no fee for this opportunity and pre-registration is not required.
The Fiber Arts Fest in Founder’s Hall runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29. There is a show-only admission of $8, which must be purchased in Founder’s Hall.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold.
