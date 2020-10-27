• Region
Officers elected:
Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members include over 130 students. They work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers of the 2020-21 Four County Career Center FFA Chapter include president Kolby Stark (Edgerton); vice president Luke Pahl (Ayersville); secretary Natalee Rose (Archbold); treasurer - Elizabeth Frost (Hicksville); chaplain Adelei Wachtman (Fairview); sentinel shley Creps (Delta); reporter Alexis Miller-Gutierrez (Archbold); and student advisor Mason Herman (Edgerton).
Career center advisors include Jason Elston, Florence Luzny, Eric Hite, Denton Blue, Larry Soles and Stephanie Pippin.
