A full year at Defiance’s splash pad resulted in continued interest among users, and few problems.
That’s the word from the city’s top parks official — director of service Rob Cereghin. Located on the northeast corner of Bronson Park, the splash pad is open and free to users.
Asked about the splash pad’s popularity, Cereghin, said “we don’t keep count (of user) or anything, so I don’t know. I would say it was always busy. There was always someone out there using it.”
The splash pad opened for the year on May 1 and closed for the season Sunday. Constructed with a combination of private and public money, the park first opened in July 2018.
“I think the splash park went over tremendous for this town,” said Cereghin. “I think it’s been a good thing for the surrounding towns. I think we have pulled in some people from different towns. There’s no question it went over big.”
In addition to a number of water features that are activated by users from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. when the park is open, the facility also has shade structures with tables and seats on a concrete deck, as well as a playground atop a spongy surface installed for safety considerations.
The splash pad experienced only a couple of brief problems this year.
During the summer, a vandal or vandals desecrated the men’s restroom and the deck with human excrement, but that appeared to be an isolated incident. Cereghin said no other vandalism was noted during the season.
Equipment continued to hold up well, but a small water feature — a slide — cracked, he explained. It was quickly replaced by city crews while under warranty, according to Cereghin.
“The equipment is holding up well,” he said.
Plans for the splash pad next year are similar to this year.
“I would say we’re going to try to open it the first week in May, and hopefully we can run it as long as the weather holds. We’ll hold it out until October some time. We’d like to see a six-month period.”
The city’s other water recreation facility — Kingsbury Pool — also had a pretty good year, according to Cereghin. Unlike some recent years, the pool had no major leaks or flooding.
“It really ran well,” he explained. “It really did. It was a good year.”
A new pool attraction — a climbing feature known as a Wibit — was added at Kingsbury this year, and went over well. So did a free admission day in the summer.
“It was unbelievable how many people we had,” Cereghin noted.
Still, the pool — as is the case every year — was a net loss for the city revenue-wise.
Cereghin is hoping to have the the pool sandblasted and repainted before the 2020 season opens to keep the surface smooth. This will be part of his 2020 budget requests which will be decided by Mayor Mike McCann’s administration and city council in coming weeks.
“I want to add more lounge chairs, a couple more picnic tables on the deck,” he said. “I really want to start replacing concrete decking. I’ve got another piece of Wibit I didn’t put out. I’m going to try to pull one of the other pieces out and put this one in. I’d like to get the pool sandblasted. It’s been a long, long time (since it’s been sandblasted). I want it sandblasted, caulked and repainted.”
Next year’s plan is to open Kingsbury during the first week of June 2020, and conclude the season in mid-August, as was the schedule this year.
“The first week of June — as soon as the lifeguards get out of school,” responded Cereghin, when asked when the pool would open next year. “If I could start it earlier I would. I’m waiting for my lifeguards to get out of school.”
