LIBERTY CENTER — It is the end of an era for the village of Liberty Center. Today is Max Fetterman’s last day as mayor, a position he has held for 25 years.
Prior to being mayor, he served on council. It was either 1980 or 1981 when Fetterman was appointed to a council position; he isn’t sure of the year. But he distinctly remembers Dec. 27, 1994. That was the day that George Johnson, the mayor at the time, took Fetterman aside to inform him of intention to quit as mayor. Johnson informed Fetterman that as president of council he had to be the next mayor.
“I couldn’t say no. That was the problem,” Fetterman said, chuckling.
Fetterman has enjoyed his time in office. Since he did not serve in the military, he feels that being mayor was part of his public service. He will miss being in the know of what is happening and the village crew.
“I am not a social person, I don’t get out much. This made me get out.”
His biggest disappointment leaving office is not having the water source issue solved for the village.
“That was my reason for staying this last term,” he commented.
The village currently contracts with the city of Napoleon for water, and has been seeking a more cost-effective solution. To date, none of the alternatives has proven successful.
He is glad to have village employees who have stayed through the years, such as Frank Godwin who has been water superintendent for 30 years. “He has been there since we started the process of a finding a new water source.”
He also praised Bill Sharp who was street superintendent for 30 years.
Fetterman noted that while council has had a large turnover of people moving in and out over the years, there always have been good people.
There were few if any dissenting votes on council, and there has been only one occasion that he needed to exercise his tie-breaking vote as mayor.
“There is not a whole lot of power in the position (of mayor). You have to be in sync with council, or you won’t get anything done,” Fetterman commented.
There have been many changes in the way villages conduct business over the years. Fetterman highlighted two of those changes he felt were positive for the village.
The first was eliminating the elected position of clerk-treasurer and instead hiring a fiscal officer. State law changed in 2002 to allow villages to make the change.
“The problem with electing a clerk-treasurer was that someone might run and be elected without having any accounting experience,” Fetterman said.
Sally McEwen served for 32 years, first as clerk-treasurer and then as fiscal officer, retiring in 2017. Kris Carico was hired to succeed her.
The second change was eliminating the village police department, which eliminated the expense of personnel and maintaining a vehicle. The village contracts with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to cover the village for 30 scheduled hours per week. Fetterman described that decision as one based on finances.
Fetterman said the village was fortunate in obtaining the Creager building, a former lumber yard, at a reasonable price for use as a village maintenance building. The village sold a second building on the property.
“The goal has always been to keep us out of harm’s way and our heads above water. The village has financially stayed in the ‘good’ as compared to some other communities,” Fetterman noted. “There has never been any financial trouble, and we have never gone to a levy for taxes.”
The village does have a 1% income tax put in place without a vote, as allowed by state law. Fetterman said one change made was the credit for residents working out of town, which decreased from 100% to 50% since a quarter of the taxpayers worked out of town.
A park levy was put on the ballot at one point, but it failed. Fetterman said the Fall Fest was started then to raise funds for park programs, such as purchasing playground equipment.
While Fetterman is proud of the village being fiscally responsible — some might say frugal — his one regret is that there is not more land for a park expansion or an industrial park.
“The village just never had the finances to purchase more property.”
Fetterman, who will turn 75 in two weeks, and his wife, Pat, will celebrate their 52 wedding anniversary in June.
Fetterman grew up on a farm in Fulton County. He met his wife while attending Defiance College on a basketball scholarship. Once Fetterman completed graduate school at Bowling Green State University, the couple began teaching at Liberty Center Local Schools. Max was a math teacher, and Pat taught physical education and art.
“We had some pull. The Henry County superintendent was a family friend and he recommended us,” Fetterman explained.
The couple has one son and one daughter, and six grandchildren. Pat left teaching to raise their children, and then taught pre-school for 34 years.
Fetterman’s future plans include traveling a little more, following the grandchildren in their sports, spending time in the garden and at the river cottage, and “just sitting on the couch.” There might be some honey-do lists involved also.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.