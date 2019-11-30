HICKSVILLE — The Huber Opera House & Civic Center will host its annual Festival of Wreaths from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 7.
This event will be brimmed with food and entertainment, along with a contest for the best decorated Christmas wreaths. Local talent will provide on stage entertainment as individuals browse the wreaths and vote for their favorites. Admission will be $3, with those age 12 and younger admitted for free.
Anyone wanting to create a wreath for the festival may creatively display their talents, while advertising and supporting a great cause. Winning wreaths will be awarded prizes based on the public’s votes in the categories of whimsical, traditional and themed wreaths. To enter a wreath in the contest, see the information on the Huber website at huberoperahouse.org or call the Huber office at 419-542-9553. There is no charge to enter a wreath in the contest.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the afternoon by local groups, vocal and instrumental soloists such as the Dance Dolls, Antwerp Choir and Five Star Studio. If you would like to perform during the Festival of Wreaths, contact Chris at the Huber Office.
While you enjoy the entertainment and wreaths, extended concessions will be selling hot sandwiches, in addition to the regular offerings.
Following the festival, will be a freewill donation performance by the Huber Chorus at 7 p.m.
