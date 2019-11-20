The 10th annual Festival of Trees got underway this week at the Defiance Eagles Aerie. The festival is a Defiance Area YMCA signature fundraiser. A tree-lighting ceremony was held Tuesday, with choirs from area schools performing. Here, the Holy Cross Catholic School choir performs a holiday song. Activities for today include the Keith Hubbard Business Luncheon. In the evening, will be a special performance by The Tacketts and their band Powell Creek Junction. Concert goers also can walk through the decorated trees and visit the boutique.
