PAULDING – It’s time to “Let Heaven & Nature Sing” and kick off the holiday season.
The John Paulding Historical Society will have its Festival of Trees starting Friday through Nov. 12. This year’s theme is “Let Heaven & Nature Sing,” and the museum and its grounds have been decorated with the theme in mind.
Admission to the festival is free, and all meals throughout the event are available for a free-will donation.
There will be a minimum of 70-75 trees for individuals to enjoy at the festival, said Eileen Kochensparger, one of the event organizers.
The festival is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the John Paulding Historical Society, which is located on Fairground Drive in Paulding. All three buildings are decorated and open during the event.
“We will have a display of pedal pull tractors in Barn 2, which we never had before,” Kochensparger said.
Several organizations and individuals have decorated trees for crowds to enjoy.
“We have a nice display of military trees this year,” Kochensparger said, adding trees have been decorated by DAR in Defiance, the Oakwood American Legion, the VFW and Wreaths Across America. There is even a Constitution Tree.
The Blue Star and Gold Star Mothers also decorated wreaths for the festival.
Individuals will be able to vote for their favorite tree when visiting the museum. Jars are placed under the trees, where individuals can place money to vote on their favorites. All money collected will be split equally among those who decorated the winning trees and the museum.
Everyday the festival will feature the memory tree, a mouse hunt, photo booths, a penguin display on the stage and the opportunity to sign Christmas cards for U.S. servicemen and service women.
The memory tree allows individuals to purchase a card to write the name of a loved one on to be remembered. The card will then be placed on the tree and displayed for the duration of the festival.
A silent auction will run throughout the festival as well. The auction features items such as gift baskets, tablecloths, antique Mason jars, canisters, lawn chairs, a crockpot and more. The silent auction will close at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Tickets also will be available for the Weidenhamer/Borkosky OSU Raffle. Tickets for the raffle are six for $5. The raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the Festival of Trees. There will be several special events going on throughout the week.
The doors open Friday at 4 p.m. Supper, prepared by the Paulding County Senior Center, will be ziti pasta. Dinner will be from 4-7 p.m. There will be live music with the Divine Mercy Choir performing from 6-7 p.m.
Kids Day will be Saturday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a bake sale all day.
Santa will be at the museum from 10 a.m. until noon. Visitors also can speak with Woody the Talking Tree from 10 a.m. until noon. Magician Tim Mabis then will entertain crowds from noon-2 p.m.
There will be a lunch, prepared by St. Paul Lutheran Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The lunch menu includes walking tacos and hot dogs.
Supper will be a baked potato bar from 4-6 p.m. Entertainment for the evening will be Nancy Whitaker on the piano.
The festival doors will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday with brunch served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be live music throughout the afternoon. The Divine Mercy Children’s Choir will perform from 1-1:30 p.m. with the St. Paul Lutheran Bell Choir to perform at 2 p.m.
The festival will be open from 4-8 p.m. on Monday for visitors to enjoy the sights.
Seniors are encouraged to come out and enjoy the sights on Nov. 8 with senior day. The festival will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
A senior day lunch will be served to invited seniors from local nursing homes.
“We are reaching out to Van Wert County as well,” Kochensparger added.
The senior craft will be painting gourds at 1 p.m. Lori Sponseller will have a craft night at 5:30 p.m. To register, call 419-786-2028. Individuals may paint their choice of a stand-up decoration for $7.
Nov. 9 also will feature crafts. The festival will be open from 4-8 p.m., and Sue Knapp will offer canvas painting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The canvas painting will be available for a free-will donation. No reservation is required.
The festival will be open from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 10.
“A Night of Lights” will be featured on Nov. 11. Visitors may take a stroll by lantern light through the forest of decorated trees at that time.
A “heavenly dessert bar” will be served from 4-7 p.m. Museum for the night will be holiday karaoke with Dan Wilder.
The last day of the festival will be Nov. 12. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with a tailgate meal of hamburger and hot dogs served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The men of the historical society will be grilling the food.
Christmas essay contest winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m., and the silent auction and raffle winners will be named at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.