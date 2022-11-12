The holiday spirit will be welcomed in Defiance as the Defiance Area YMCA’s Festival of Trees kicks off Tuesday.
“One of the things we like to focus on — as the Y — is we’re here to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said Rich Seward, executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA. He explained that this time of year also is a time for families and togetherness.
“It’s (about) the birth of our savior,” he said of the Christmas season. “It’s more than presents. We would like people to come out and celebrate with us however they want to celebrate.”
Seward said he hopes the festival shows people that the Y is a lot more than just a pool and gym. In fact, the goal of the YMCA is to strengthen the foundations of the community.
The festival not only seeks to bring the community together with holiday joy, but also will help raise funds for the YMCA. The event, which will feature more than 30 decorated trees and wreaths, will be held at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 on West Second Street.
The festival has several sponsors in the community, including presenting sponsor Premier Bank and contributing sponsors Citizens National Bank, Biggby Coffee, Service Master, Baker Shindler, ProMedica and Lightsource bp.
Seward said approximately 2,500 people came to the Festival of Trees in 2021. In addition to the trees and wreaths, there will be several events and programs featured. The North Pole Boutique also will be open for individuals to find gifts or holiday decor for their homes.
The festival will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. There will be performances by several area choirs to help put visitors in the holiday spirit.
Choirs taking part in the ceremony will include the Defiance Elementary School Sign Choir, Holy Cross Catholic School Choir, St. John Lutheran School Choir, Defiance High School Varsity Blues and the Fairview High School Concert Choir.
There will be cookies, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa. Admission is a free-will offering. Sponsors of the ceremony are Tim Cor Inc. and Glenn Park of Defiance.
Two events are planned for Wednesday at the festival.
The Keith Hubbard Business Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. while the speaker will be Drake Jimenez, a Defiance native who will share his story about finding his way home and the impact a loss had on him.
The luncheon is sponsored by the Hubbard Company and Mercy Health Defiance. Seating is limited and reservations are $30 per person. For reservations for this and other festival events, call the Defiance Area YMCA at 419-784-4747 or email reservations@defianceymca.org.
Seward said several of the festival events that take reservations are starting to fill up, so individuals who want to attend them should contact the YMCA as soon as possible. Other programs that take reservations will include Cocoa with Santa, the gala and the beer, and wine tasting.
Following the business luncheon Wednesday will be “A Night in Bethlehem” from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with a performance by Defiance United. Sponsors of the event are Xperience Church and Flat Bridge Company.
Seniors will have their own time to enjoy the holiday lights and spirit as Thursday will feature a senior lunch from 10:30 a.m.-noon or from 12:15-1:45 p.m.
Senior facilities will have designated times when their residents may dine. Admission to the senior lunch is $5 a person or a sack of groceries to benefit local food pantries.
Sponsors of the lunch are the Laurels of Defiance and Schaffer Funeral Home.
Business after hours, hosted by the Defiance Chamber of Commerce, will be held later that night from 5-7 p.m. The Rotary Club of Defiance is sponsoring that event. Admission is a free-will donation while a cash bar will be available.
There will be some new items at the festival this year as well.
“This year we added in a Thursday evening (event),” Seward said.
While individuals are enjoying the business after hours, families can come upstairs for an open picture time with Santa from 5-7 p.m.
“That also will be going on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until noon,” Seward added. “There is a time Saturday (Nov. 19) between events when the festival will be open (for individuals to walk through).”
Nov. 18 will feature the festival’s gala and live auction. The gala will have a prom-like theme, and will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. There will be entertainment as well as the opportunity to take home some holiday decor and more.
Tickets are $75 per person. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner by Sweetwater Chophouse at 6:30 p.m., a live auction at 7:30 p.m. and entertainment at 8:30 p.m.
Sponsors include State Bank while Keller Logistics Group, Estle Chevrolet-Cadillac and Shultz Huber & Associates is sponsoring the entertainment.
Kids can enjoy “Cocoa with Santa” on Nov. 19 with Santa around from 9-10 a.m., 10:15-11:15 a.m. and 11:30-12:30 p.m.
Opportunities will be available for a photo with Santa, snacks, crafts and of course, cocoa. The cost is $15 per child and payment is due at registration. To register, contact the Defiance Area YMCA.
Sponsors of Cocoa with Santa include Defiance Dental Group, the Defiance Police Officers Association, Mark Moats Ford, MetaLINK Technologies, Meijer, Midwest Community Federal Credit Union and exceptional motor car.
A beer and wine tasting event will close out the Festival of Trees on Nov. 19 from 5:30-9 p.m.
The cost is $40 per person. Participants will get 10 tickets to sample beer and wine served with hors d’oeuvres from Dinner by Design. Sponsors include City Beverage, Chief Supermarket, Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Randall Brothers.
