Patty Nezick, chairperson for St. John Catholic Church, recently received a donation of $1,000 for its Fest-For-All from Moose administrator Bill Hesselschwardt. The Moose Lodge 2094 is sponsoring a Big Money Raffle with $1,000. The online and “drive-thru” festival is set for Oct. 18. For more information, visit the website at www.stjohndefiance.org or call the St. John office at 419-782-7121.
