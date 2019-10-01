Fest-for-All
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, will host a Fest-for-All on Oct. 19-20 at the Knights of Columbus hall, Elliott Road. Dennis Postema of Postema Insurance and Investments donated $1,000 as a sponsor for the barbecue chicken dinners. Discussing the donation are Postema and Patty Nezick, Fest-for-All chairman.

