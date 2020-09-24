Fest-For-All donation

Postema Insurance & Investments in Defiance donated $1,000 to sponsor a “Drive-Thru” barbecue ½ chicken dinner for the annual St. John Catholic Church Fest-For-All, which will take place Oct. 18 in the church back parking lot. Here, Tom Postema presents a check to Patty Nezick, Fest-For-All chairperson.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

Postema Insurance & Investments in Defiance donated $1,000 to sponsor a “Drive-Thru” barbecue ½ chicken dinner for the annual St. John Catholic Church Fest-For-All, which will take place Oct. 18 in the church back parking lot. Here, Tom Postema presents a check to Patty Nezick, Fest-For-All chairperson.

Load comments