HICKSVILLE — One of Defiance County's biggest business investments is unfolding not far from here.
In July, ground was broken for the new EnviroKure fertilizer plant on Rosedale Road, just north of Ohio 18, about three miles northeast of Hicksville, and next to the huge Hillandale Farms egg production facility.
In fact, it's the egg-laying operation — home on any given day to a few million laying hens — that has provided EnviroKure with the opportunity to build a plant that will process manure from Hillandale's operations and turn it into fertilizer.
Based in Philadelphia, Pa., EnviroKure plans to invest $22 million to develop the plant over five years. (The company has received a 10-year, 75% property tax abatement from county commissioners on $10 million of the investment, and in return will make annual donations to Hicksville Exempted Village Schools and Four County Career Center during the period.)
As part of the deal, EnviroKure has agreed to create 15 jobs, but the figure may be around 30, according to Defiance County's economic development director, Erika Willitzer.
She said the company is hoping to complete construction in March while her office has been working with EnviroKure and the plant manager, Dave Mansfield, to bring about some of the hiring, which includes the employment of chemists.
"We've been working with him," she explained. "He's been using our office to do some of the hiring, so they're getting all that in place."
Attempts to contact Mansfield this week were unsuccessful.
Defiance County was chosen as a location for the fertilizer plant over two other states, Indiana and Arizona, according to Willitzer.
"I think that we've had a lot of new investment in the county, but a lot of the groundwork was laid out many years prior, so we could actually land some of these companies," she said. "As far as EnviroKure, agriculture is one of the top industries in our county, so it was only fitting we would land a nice company like that with a focus in agriculture."
A second even bigger investment has been underway for months at the new Harmon Business Park in Defiance where construction of an 80,000 square-foot speculation building continues for A Packaging Company (APG). This investment is even larger than the EnviroKure amount at $49 million, according to Willitzer.
Based in California, APG plans to open in the new building in early 2022, employ 135 people and manufacture plastic dispensers for the cosmetics industry.
"The plastics industry is a growing industry and we're really excited that we were able to have them come to Defiance," said Willitzer.
Besides the EnviroKure and APG plans, she indicated that two other economic development projects her office is trying to help bring about in Defiance County look promising. However, officials do not share information on such projects until company commitments are made.
"We're working on two other projects, and we should have formal announcements in January," she said.
