A European company has announced plans to build a fertilizer plant in Defiance.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, the new facility planned by Tessenderlo Group — a multi-national corporation based in Belgium — will be built on Quality Drive — in Enterprise Industrial Park, owned by Ray and Larry Plummer. The property is just west of Standridge Color Corporation’s Integrity Drive location.
The county’s community improvement corporation director, Erika Willitzer, had told county commissioners on Tuesday that a pending land transaction for 45 acres there was nearing completion.
McCann informed The Crescent-News Wednesday that the plant will utilize natural gas to make fertilizer for the agricultural community. And a press release issued this week by Tessenderlo announced the company’s selection of Defiance for a location.
“Our investment in this new manufacturing facility will service the local community and support the increased demand in the region,” stated Russell Sides, executive vice president of Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., in a news release. “This strategic venture not only combines excellence in process technology, but also diversifies our local market position, and strengthens our sustainability goals by bringing us closer to our customers.”
“This is a project we’ve been working on for six months,” said McCann, noting last weekend’s passing of Larry Plummer, who developed the industrial park with his brother Ray. “It’s sad that Larry won’t be here to see it come to fruition.”
As for the new plant, McCann called it “terrific news. It’s agricultural based, which we’re an agricultural area. It should benefit our farming community which is important to us and its diversity. We haven’t anything quite like it. ... They are going to use natural gas and the railroad.”
The mayor expects work on the plant to begin next year, creating “20-30” jobs eventually.
He said the city plans to provide a break on payroll taxes for the company as an incentive. Too, the city provided the CIC with four acres which the organization will sell to the company for its development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.