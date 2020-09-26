Marie Ferree, director of the food pantry at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (UMC) in Defiance, used words such as “overwhelmed” and “speechless.”
Pastor John Schlicher of St. Paul’s UMC used words such as “deserving” and “life transforming.”
Those words were used to describe how Ferree felt when she learned she is this year’s recipient of the Harry Denman Evangelism Award from The Foundation for Evangelism in Lake Junaluska, N.C. The award, which includes a certificate and lapel pin, is presented each year in partnership with the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, which includes more than 1,000 churches in the state of Ohio.
Schlicher explained the award is presented each year at the annual conference held at Lakeside, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year it was held virtually. The announcement took place on Sept. 17, but Ferree didn’t learn about the award until it was announced at a church council meeting.
“I had no idea I was even nominated (by several members of the church, including her husband, Paul),” said Ferree. “Apparently it was top secret, my husband didn’t even tell me about. To be honest, I didn’t really know that much about the award, but once I learned about it, I felt overwhelmed and speechless. I feel out of place, because there’s so many people who do so much with me (at the food pantry) ... it feels kind of awkward.”
Ferree became a little emotional when she described reading the nomination letters for the award that were sent on her behalf.
“I feel really honored,” said Ferree. “I read the letters, wow! It was moving to see how people feel and think how I’m doing. It’s very emotional.”
Schlicher explained why Ferree was so deserving of the award.
“Her nomination for the award came about because of the way Marie connects with people and invites people to worship,” said Schlicher. “She is so good at building a bridge so that people in the community feel welcome coming to church, including some folks who might not have ever crossed our threshold. She is so good at giving a personal invitation to join us at church.
“In the very brief two-plus years I’ve been here, I’ve seen lives transformed because of Marie,” continued Schlicher. “One of the people that made a recommendation for Marie for this award said recently, ‘If it wasn’t for the food pantry at St. Paul’s, and for Marie, I probably wouldn’t be living today.’ That’s the kind of difference Marie has made in that person’s life, and in so many others.”
In 2010, Ferree started as a volunteer at the food pantry, and became director of it in March of 2013. She explained she started with eight volunteers, but now there are 50 volunteers that include church members and community members. Ferree knows it’s a group effort to make the pantry function smoothly.
“This the only job that I can truly say that I really, really love,” said Ferree. “I don’t think you realize the impact you have on someone’s life until you hear their story, like the person Pastor John was talking about ... it’s powerful. I do try to get to know all the clients and their stories, because they are our family. We call the food pantry ‘Church on Tuesday,’ because we take prayer requests and pray for people.”
Said Schlicher: “We had Marie come up and speak to the congregation (at church last Sunday), and it struck me, but didn’t surprise me, when she reflected she wouldn’t be where she is if it wasn’t for the 50 people who support her in the mission. She’s a humble servant, she’s genuine, and I’m very thankful to be in this season of ministry with her here at St. Paul’s.”
For more information about the St. Paul’s UMC food pantry, go to defiancestpauls.com, or call 419-782-3751.
