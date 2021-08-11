It wasn't an agenda topic, but the subject of feral and stray cats was again a significant discussion item at Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
Council had expected to receive a presentation on possibilities for the 1918 school building downtown, but that plan fell through when a Cleveland area consultant canceled. (The presentation will be rescheduled later.)
Council also approved two legislative items — including one agreeing to a potential settlement on a national lawsuit against three pharmaceutical companies — before discussing the future of a South Clinton Street sidewalk (see related story).
The cat issue has surfaced in past council meetings, with Fort Defiance Humane Society officials making a pitch for a "trap, neuter and release" (TNR) program for feral cats. The program would provide traps to capture cats and bring them to a location where they would be spayed and neutered, then returned to their environment.
During one meeting, a humane society official appealed to local veterinarians to help with such a program if it would be established.
Mayor Mike McCann said he met with several local vets about cat matters.
According to vets, he noted, "cats tend to form colonies." As such, they asked what might happen to sick or injured animals and who would feed them.
City laws prohibit residents from feeding feral or stray cats if they are allowed to roam freely, McCann said. Doing so is a violation of the city code and could prompt a citation.
The mayor explained that a question posed to him was whether cat owners in Defiance could be mandated to have their pets spayed and neutered. But this suggestion drew a negative reaction from At-large Councilman Steve Waxler and At-large Councilman Joe Eureste.
"I think you're pushing it there," said Waxler. "I just don't think that you can force somebody to do that with their own animal ... ."
"I don't disagree with you," responded McCann.
As for the TNR program, the mayor also noted concerns about who might trap the cats and transport them to and from a spay/neuter clinic. But if such a program were implemented, he envisioned the possibility of having a trap day followed by a spay/neuter day shortly thereafter.
McCann said the vets were "skeptical" about how successful a TNR program might be in remedying the problem, but were not opposed to it.
Eureste said if the financial resources and logistics were provided "we can take care of a lot of the situations ... ."
The vets understand the nature of the feral cat problem, added McCann. He said the issue of euthanasia of feral or stray cats was raised with the vets, but this had become an unpopular option in the past.
"I'm just not sure I can support that," said McCann.
In other business:
• McCann informed council that he will extend another one-year contract to the city's finance director, John Lehner. Council did not object.
• Waxler asked the administration to take a look at sinking pavement at Emblanche and Westgate drives.
• McCann extended sympathies to the Herrett family as Roger Herrett, a city shade tree member, passed away recently. The mayor said a tree would be planted in Roger's memory.
• the mayor announced that Kingsbury Pool will be closing Sunday for the season. He also noted that a cleanup at the 1918 school building will be taking place Saturday, but this is not a public event as only a "specific group" will be helping.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council that $15,085 was expended for an emergency sewer repair on Hopkins Street.
• resident Chris Mack, 417 Jefferson Ave., inquired about The Hamman Consulting Group, which had planned to make a presentation to council Tuesday about the 1918 building. McCann said the firm would be paid a 2% fee if the company can find a new use for the building.
• resident Angela Miller, 308 W. Third St., asked about the possibility of improving a downtown alley near her residence. McCann said the city would only improve the part it owns as some is privately held.
• resident Jeremiah Roehrig, 309 Clinton St., suggested making sidewalk repairs part of future home sales to ensure their repair.
