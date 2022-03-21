STRYKER — A fentanyl-related incident at the Four County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) near here sent seven persons to the hospital.
According to Williams County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Lehman, four juveniles and three corrections officer at the facility on County Road 24.25, about four miles southeast of Stryker, were taken to area hospitals. He wasn't sure of the severity of their conditions, but believed they were doing okay late Monday morning.
JDC staff reportedly went to Bryan Hospital while the juveniles went to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and Mercy-Defiance Hospital.
Williams County's 911 center — operated by the sheriff's office — received a report of the incident early Thursday evening.
The Williams County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Lehman said late Monday morning that no charges had been filed, but noted that the investigation is continuing.
About 25 other juveniles were taken by bus to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) next door. They were being housed Monday in their own unit with no connection to adult inmates, according to CCNO Director Dennis Sullivan.
He said late Monday morning that the four juveniles affected by the fentanyl also were brought to CCNO.
Sullivan indicated that estimates are being received to clean the JDC before the juveniles are returned to that facility. If that cannot be accomplished in a timely manner, arrangements for housing the juveniles elsewhere will have to be made.
"We're not taking any new juveniles," he said. "This is just temporary."
Several area fire and EMS units were involved in the incident, including Williams County EMS, Archbold-German Township Fire Department, the Stryker-Springfield Township, the Bryan hazardous materials team and possibly others, according to Lehman.
Officials have not release further details about how the fentanyl was brought into the JDC. Possession of the drug is illegal while an additional of transporting drugs into a detention facility — if it were brought in illicitly by a juvenile or another person — would be possible as well.
