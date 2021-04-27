HAMLER — During its meeting on Monday, the Patrick Henry Schools board of education accepted the resignation of one of its members.
Mark Feehan tendered his resignation after serving on the board for three years.
Said superintendent Josh Biederstedt: “I would like to thank Mr. Feehan for his service to our community and school.”
After no one ran for the board's vacant spot in November of 2017, the board chose Feehan as its newest member. His first meeting as a board member was in January of 2018.
Feehan has worked with Rodenberger Funeral Home in Deshler for more than 20 years and is a licensed funeral home director and embalmer.
According to district officials, the Board will begin interviewing candidates promptly and must name a replacement within 30 days of Feehan's resignation.
The newly appointed member will serve the remaining time of Feehan's term which runs through the end of the current calendar year. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he/she must run in the next general election.
Those interested in serving on the Patrick Henry Board of Education should go to the PHLS website at www.phpatriots.org. Click on departments and then the Board of Education. The application process can be found on that page.
Applications must be received by May 7th.
Applications can be mailed to: Board of Education Vacancy, 6900 State Route 18, Hamler, Ohio 43524.
