While voters in individual area counties have a variety of contested political races and ballot issues to decide this fall, they also have some things to determine at the federal and state level.
The following is a recap of federal and state political races that involve area voters.
President
All local voters can cast ballots for U.S. president, where Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are the two main candidates.
But voters also are going to see two other names — Howie Hawkins (who is associated with the Green Party, but is listed as an unaffiliated candidate) and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen — on their ballots as well. And there are six write-in options: R19 Bodie, Brian Carroll, Tom Hoefling, Dario Hunter, Jade Simmons and Kasey Wells.
Voters who chose a write-in would have to enter the candidate’s name in the appropriate place.
U.S. 5th District
The other federal race that area voters will help decide is the U.S. 5th District race between Republican incumbent Bob Latta and Democrat Nick Rubando, both of Bowling Green.
Latta was unopposed in the spring primary; Rubando defeated two other Democrats for his party’s nomination.
A two-year term is at stake.
The 5th District represents Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Lucas, Mercer and Ottawa counties.
Ohio Supreme Court
Two state Ohio Supreme Court races will be decided this fall.
One pits incumbent Sharon Kennedy, a Republican, against John O’Donnell, a Democrat; the other is between incumbent Judith French, a Republican, and Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat and the state’s former attorney general from 2007-11.
The winner gets a six-year term.
Ohio House of Representatives
Locally, voters in Defiance and Paulding counties will help decide the race for the 82nd Ohio House District between two-term Republican incumbent Craig Riedel of Defiance and Elecia Wobler of Haviland, a write-in.
Voters in Henry, Putnam, Williams and the southeast corner of Fulton County will choose between Republican Jim Hoops of Napoleon, seeking a second full term, and Janet Breneman of West Unity, a write-in, for the 81st House District seat in Columbus.
The remainder of Fulton County — including Archbold and Wauseon — will decide the 47th House District race between Republican two-term incumbent Derek Merrin of Maumee and Nancy Larson of Sylvania, a Democrat.
Two-year terms go to the winners.
Ohio Senate
Appointed Republican incumbent Theresa Gavarone is running against Joel O’Dorisio to represent Ohio’s 2nd Senate District in Columbus. Both are from Bowling Green.
Gavarone took over for long-time 2nd District Sen. Randy Gardner who stepped down last year to take a position in Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration.
The district represents Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, as well as the western half of Lucas County and all but the southeast corner of Fulton County.
Ohio’s 1st Senate District — whose seat is held by Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon and representing all other area counties — is not on the ballot this year.
Other state offices
Charles Sulek, a Toledo Republican, and Myron Duhart, a Sylvania Democrat, are the candidates for Ohio’s Sixth District Court of Appeals in Toledo, which covers eight northwest Ohio counties, including Fulton and Williams.
They are seeking a six-year term in the race to replace Judge Arlene Singer, who is retiring.
Meanwhile, Incumbent Judge Thomas Osowik, a Democrat, is unopposed in the other Sixth District seat up for election this year, while Mark Miller of Findlay has no opposition in Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals, which covers 17 counties, including Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Putnam.
Miller will replace Vernon Preston, who is retiring.
Diana Fessler is unopposed for the state board of education seat representing Ohio’s 1st Senate District.
