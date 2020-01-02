Grant funds will play a large role in the capital projects Defiance City Hall plans to undertake this year.
The city’s 2020 capital improvements budget totals $4,317,683, with state and federal grants providing 54% (or $2,346,987) of that amount.
A dedicated 0.3% income tax for capital improvements — assessed on those who live and work in Defiance — will provide $1,814,861, or 42% of the capital budget’s total, while $74,557 in reserves and $50,000 in donations will balance out the revenue total.
The city’s grant funding for capital projects is divided between those received from the federal government ($1,705,275) and those from the state ($672,990).
“As long as grants are available we’re going to go after every grant we can get because obviously it’s the fiscally responsible thing to do,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “I think they’re not only vital for Defiance, they’re vital for every community across the country.”
He credits two officials — Niki Warncke, the city’s planner, and Melinda Sprow, the city engineer — in helping secure them, along with Maumee Valley Planning Organization, a Defiance-based entity that helps administer grants for local governments across five northwest Ohio counties.
“Melinda and Niki and Maumee Valley Planning Organization deserve all the credit in the world,” added McCann. “Niki sends me stuff and copies the board of control (mayor, administrator, finance director and law director) and Melinda almost weekly, saying, ‘maybe we should look at this (grant).’ So, we have to decide what’s the best way to spend what we have ... .”
Nearly half the city’s $4.3 million capital budget for 2020 is reserved for improvements in the Ottawa Avenue area on Defiance’s southeast side. And much of that work is made possible with aforementioned grant money.
For example, the budget sets aside about $2 million for two purposes — rebuilding Karnes Avenue, from Ottawa Avenue to Summit Street, and improving the Ottawa Avenue “corridor” — with 72.4% of the cost (or $1,450,000) to be covered by grants. (The latter includes park, drainage and sidewalk/walking path improvements.)
The Karnes project is budgeted at $975,000, with $825,000 (84.6%) to come from grants and $150,000 from the city; the Ottawa Avenue work is set at $1,025,000, with $625,000 (61%) from grants and $400,000 from the city.
McCann set out to make improvements to that neighborhood early in his first term, beginning discussions more than three years ago. But without grant funds, the improvements there would not be taking place “to the extent” they are, he noted.
Elsewhere, the city has hopes of beginning a new stage of riverfront development in 2020 on the west side of Clinton Street, just south of the new Purple Heart Bridge, and grant funds are the vital component of that plan as well.
Officials hope to purchase several buildings on the west side of Clinton’s 100 block, demolish them and make room for a new park or area for outside entertainment.
The city’s capital budget sets aside $973,700 for the building purchase and demolition, with a much larger percentage (87.5%) than the Ottawa Avenue work being covered by state and federal grants.
