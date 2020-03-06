NAPOLEON — Henry County Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer’s office has released its summary report for February 2019.

The following titles were issued in February, with 2019 figures in parentheses: motor vehicles, 542 (409); new cars, 21 (24); new trucks, 9 (13); new RVs and motorcycles, 8 (14); used vehicle transfers, 504 (358); watercraft, 5 (8).

The office also processed 14 U.S. passport applications, and 64 certificates of judgment were filed.

