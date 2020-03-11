WAUSEON — Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has released the February report, with 2019 figures in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department include: domestic, 17 (13); civil, 13 (14); criminal, 13 (7); miscellaneous, 1 (2); judgment liens, 106 (76); and appeals, 0 (2), with $67726.84 ($14,818.98) in fees collected.

The title department issued 1,465 (1,375) titles; new cars, 94 (86); used cars, 798 (763); new trucks, 50 (53); used trucks, 334 (343); vans, 18 (16); motorcycles, 12 (18); manufactured homes, 20 (17); trailers, 49 (12); travel trailers, 17 (15); motor homes, 18 (14); buses, 0 (2); off-road vehicles, 50 (32); watercraft, 3 (3); outboard motors, 0 (1); other, 2 (0), with fees collected totaling $593,383.86 ($593,366.72).

