FCCLA district officers
Photo courtesy of Jill Speiser

FCCLA district officers held their fall rally at Camp Palmer on Oct. 10. Pictured are officers representing the following schools: Evergreen, Fariview, Four County Career Center and Pettisville. The officers include, in front, from left: Savannah Corrao, Four County Career Center; Kaylee Grimm, Kenzi Rivera, Zoe Bullano and Taylor Boger of Pettisville. And in back, from left: BobbieJo Machincki and Mercedes Palladino, Four County; Derek Cobb, Evergreen; Xavia Borden, Pettisville; Riley Froelich and Heidi Miller of Fairview and Mason Stickley, Pettisville. Grimm is a representative of the regional executive officer team.

