FCCLA award

Savannah Corrao

Four County Career Center’s Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) member Savannah Corrao, Hicksville, was an FCCLA Unite in Red recipient. She received an official FCCLA red jacket for her essay on how FCCLA has influenced her life and decisions for her future. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national career and technical student organization that provides personal growth, leadership development, and career preparation opportunities for students in family and consumer sciences education.

