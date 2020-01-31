FCCLA award

Four County Career Center’s Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) member Savannah Corrao, Hicksville, was an FCCLA Unite in Red recipient. She received an official FCCLA red jacket for her essay on how FCCLA has influenced her life and decisions for her future. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a national career and technical student organization that provides personal growth, leadership development, and career preparation opportunities for students in family and consumer sciences education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.