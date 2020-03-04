• Region
Host luncheon:
In honor of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a recent luncheon prepared by the culinary arts management/chef training students and Chef Peter Herold for state legislators, local mayors and county commissioners from the four-county area. Students had the opportunity to talk about their programs of study and things they were learning to prepare them for their careers.
