Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green), Republican leader of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr paid a visit to Defiance Thursday morning.
Following their visit to Defiance, Latta and the FCC commissioner to traveled to Perrysburg where they visited A Renewed Mind and Buckeye Broadband.
While in Defiance, they met with representatives of MetaLINK Technologies and paid a visit to "hub home" in the Kettenring Hills subdivision just east of Defiance to see how households connect to broadband as a 5G community.
The "hub home" belongs to Defiance YMCA director Rich Seward and features a fixed wireless 5G hub from which surrounding homes can access high-speed internet.
"This is the first neighborhood in northwest Ohio with a fixed 5G service," said Phil Maag, MetaLINK president. "We have since set up another south of town and a hub at the YMCA."
"Broadband providers across the country, like the ones we met with today in Ohio's Fifth Congressional District, are stepping up to meet the growing demand for broadband as our communities have become more dependent on remote services for health care, education, employment and more," said Latta.
"it is a pleasure to welcome Commissioner Carr to Defiance and Perrysburg sot that he can see first-hand how 5G, telehealth services and distance learning opportunities are helping Ohioans live, work and communicate with one another," added Latta. "Service providers and organizations alike are working hard to meet the needs of their communities — Congress must support their efforts by expanding access to broadband services. Through my work on the Energy and Commerce Committee, I remain committed to increasing access to reliable, high-speed internet by leading on legislation that support the buildout of broadband."
"Ohio is relying on broadband now more than ever — for remote work, distance learning, telehealth and to keep in touch with friends and family through the pandemic," said Commissioner Carr. "Congressman Latta's years of work on connecting northwest Ohio are paying off and I appreciated joining him this week as we continue the efforts needed to extend high-speed service to every part of the state."
Commissioner Carr noted it was good to see the latest technology "being used right here in Defiance."
MetaLINK Technologies is a wireless internet service provider, offering high-speed internet, fiber transport, co-location, web hosting and hosted phone services and systems. Locally owned and operated, MetaLINK serves northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana and southern Michigan.
During the pandemic, MetaLINK has offered households with K-12 students or college students free installations of high-speed wireless internet, special pricing, unlimited data usage, and no throttling. The company also deployed public Wi-Fi hotspots and took advantage of the FCC's decision to grant Special Temporary Authority of 5.9 GHz spectrum during the pandemic.
Latta noted that these types of visits are valuable as his subcommittee is constantly trying to keep up with the rapid innovations in the field of communications technology.
Latta recently introduced the Rural Connectivity Advancement Program Act of 2020, which would help fund broadband buildout in rural communities by capturing a portion of the proceeds from spectrum auctions conducted by the FCC through Sept. 30, 2022.
In June, Latta led Energy and Commerce Republicans in introducing 26 bills to streamline and speed up the deployment of broadband infrastructure. This legislative package will help connect all communities by making common sense reforms that reduce red-tape and speed up permitting processes for broadband infrastructure. All 26 proposals will help provide greater access to broadband and 5G with little to no cost to taxpayers by simply removing unnecessary and burdensome regulations that slow buildout and innovation.
Earlier this year, a bill Latta introduced was signed into law, the Broadband DATA Act. This law requires the FCC to collect granular service availability data from wired, fixed wireless and satellite broadband providers in order to improve the accuracy of the nation's broadband maps and ensure federal dollars to to area that need internet access the most. The FCC is currently implementing this law.
