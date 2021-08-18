NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — The National Weather Service (NWS) Office here — which issues forecasts for northwest Ohio counties — has determined that a storm which caused considerable damage in Fulton County last week was a low-level tornado.
The twister struck the south part of Fayette — due north of Archbold on State Route 66 — around midday on Aug. 11 and was rated an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, according to Chris Roller, NWS meteorologist, with winds estimated at 85 to 90 miles per hour.
This puts the tornado in the low EF1 category, as the wind range for this EF1 designation is 86-110 miles per hour. The scale goes up to EF5, for a tornado with winds greater than 200 miles per hour.
Roller said county emergency management personnel are usually involved in surveying damage from a suspected tornado and making a determination about whether a tornado went through or straight-line winds and/or a microburst was responsible. But in this case, explained Roller, NWS personnel visited Fayette to take a look.
"We actually did an in-person survey," he said.
A number of large pine and spruce trees were snapped off while several big leaf-bearing trees were uprooted and knocked over along and near Ohio 66 as it enters Fayette. Assorted limb damage also occurred while a small patch of cornfield was flattened.
And a home on Fayette's Cynthia Drive sustained roof and window damage.
The same storm system also caused tornado reports in Van Wert County on Aug. 11, according to Roller. These were east and southeast of Van Wert.
NWS personnel did not visit that area, he said, as the damage was confined to cornfields. But drones that took pictures of the fields were made available and confirmed the tornado.
"You could see the circulation of the tornado as it went through the area," he said.
No rating was given as it did not hit anything but the fields.
"It didn't hit anything that would trigger a rating from our EF scale rating," Roller said. "Because it didn't hit any of those damage indicators we don't really have any way to rate it at this point."
These are the only reports of tornadoes in northwest Ohio this year, according to Roller.
