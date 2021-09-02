COLUMBUS — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) recently awarded the Village of Fayette $195,683 at 1.71% interest for five years for the development of a distribution system study to address excessive water loss and frequent waterline breaks.
The OWDA awarded $6.1 million through low-interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans. For the month of August, OWDA funded seven project that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The seven projects received and interest rate ranging from 1.28% to 1.71%.
The state of Ohio created the OWDA in 1968 to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio.
