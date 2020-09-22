Carousel - Firetruck

FAYETTE — A Fayette man died from injuries sustained in a house fire Friday evening.

The Gorham-Fayette Fire Department was called at 10:29 a.m. to a house fire at 201 S. Cherry St. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a single-story residence on fire with a possible occupant inside the structure.

William Kerr, 65, was found in the home and taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where he died Saturday morning.

Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Wauseon, Archbold, Lyons-Royalton, Alvordton and Morenci, Mich. The scene was cleared at 3:05 p.m.

Currently, the fire remains under investigation.

