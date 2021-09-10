WAUSEON — A two-vehicle accident in Fulton County's Dover Township, north of here has claimed the lives of two individuals, reported the Swanton Post of the Ohio State Patrol.
Troopers responded at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to the crash at milepost 34.3 on the Ohio Turnpike.
According to the report, a westbound, 2015 Kenworth semi, driven by Amadou Diarra, 52, Laramie, Wyoming, was traveling in the right lane when a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, driven by Krzysztof Augustynski, 44, Chicago, struck the rear of the semi.
The van became lodged under the trailer and the semi pulled off the road on the north side with the van attached to it.
Diarra was uninjured, but Augustynski and passenger, Lukasz Pasierbowicz, 40, Chicago, sustained fatal injuries.
Assisting the troopers on the scene were Wauseon Fire and EMS, Morenci Fire and Rescue, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance and Hutch's Towing and Recovery.
