Fatal crashes in Ohio increased in 2020, but the number of crashes were down.
Local numbers across the Defiance six-county area mirrored the state trends.
According to figures made available by the Ohio Highway Patrol, 1,108 fatal crashes occurred in 2020, taking the lives of 1,227 persons through Dec. 30.
This represented an increase from 2019 of 1,041 crashes and 1,155 deaths, while the 2018 numbers were 996 fatal crashes and 1,068 deaths.
In all, the Highway Patrol reported 234,485 crashes across Ohio in 2020, way down from 296,581 crashes in 2019; 297,826 crashes in 2018; 303,275 in 2017; and 305,931 in 2016.
Why were total crashes significantly down, but fatal ones higher last year?
According to Lt. Robert Ashenfelter, commander of the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which enforces traffic laws in Defiance and Williams counties, the coronavirus situation caused traffic volumes to drop off “70-75%” during a two- to three-month period (in the first half 2020), but more people apparently got careless.
“When the roadways got desolate they (some drivers) didn’t worry so much about their speed anymore,” Ashenfelter said. “The number of arrests over 100 miles per hour — it was incredible. The speeds went up, and another thing was distractions went up.”
Traffic eventually picked back up, “but the cognitive aspect of the distractions went up tremendously,” he added. Many drivers had many coronavirus-related things on their minds, he indicated, such as how the ongoing situation impacts their jobs and families.
The Defiance post’s two counties (Defiance and Williams) actually saw a decrease in total fatal traffic crashes in the last three years from nine in 2018, to eight in 2019 and seven in 2020.
(The 2020 total included a crash on July 23 on U.S. 24 which was attributable to natural causes. A semi driver had suffered a heart attack before his vehicle struck an electrical tower between Carpenter and Domersville roads.)
Ashenfelter said these numbers were down from 15 or 16 in 2015.
“We have cut our fatalities rate almost in half,” he commented.
He believes virtually all crashes are avoidable with motorist education and awareness. Therefore, the Highway Patrol has made a concerted “safe communities program” effort with county health department officials and other authorities to educate the public.
Safety belt usage, OVI enforcement, “mature driver awareness” for those 55 and over, and distracted driving are focal points in the education process.
“We have a group that meets once a quarter in Defiance and Williams counties where the education is very key to bringing the information out,” Ashenfelter said. “Not only do we do monthly PSAs (public service announcements), but prior to COVID we would go around at different community groups.”
Locally, fatal crashes last year in the Defiance six-county area (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) totaled 29, up from 19 in 2019 and 27 in 2018. This is despite major decreases in total crashes (from 5,423 in 2019 to 4,211 in 2020 and from 4,906 in 2018).
Fulton County had the most fatal crashes of any area county last year with nine, and the highest in the three-year period from 2018-20 with 20.
This is one reason that an agency that helps the Highway Patrol enforce traffic laws in Fulton County — the county sheriff’s office — has received funds through the state to allow deputies more traffic enforcement in 2021.
The county received a grant of $35,938, according to Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller. Some of this money will be used to focus on trouble spots in the county, he indicated, such as county roads with no stop signs for long stretches.
“We look for high-accident corners and intersections,” Miller said, and respond to citizen complaints about traffic violations.
Second in fatal crashes among local counties last year — and in the 2018-20 period — was Henry. The county had six fatal crashes in 2020 and 18 during the three years.
Local fatal crash figures, by county and year:
• Fulton: 2020, nine; 2019, five; 2018, six — 2018-20 total, 20.
• Defiance: 2020, three; 2019, four; 2018, four — 2018-20 total, 11.
• Henry: 2020, six; 2019, five; 2018, seven —2018-20 total, 18.
• Paulding: 2020, two; 2019, one; 2018, two — 2018-20 total, five.
• Putnam: 2020, five; 2019, zero; 2018, three — 2018-20 total, eight.
• Williams: 2020, four; 2019, four; 2018, five — 2018-20 total, 13.
Defiance and Williams have been the leaders in total traffic crashes among area counties in the 2018-20 period with 3,508 and 3,375, respectively. Third was Fulton County at 2,930.
Total crashes reported by county in recent years:
• Defiance: 2020 — 1,023; 2019 — 1,352; 2018 — 1,133; total — 3,508.
• Fulton: 2020 — 884; 2019 — 1,130; 2018 — 916; total — 2,930.
• Henry: 2020 — 675; 2019 — 776; 2018 — 714; total — 2,165.
• Paulding: 2020 — 410; 2019 — 486; 2018 — 463; total — 1,359.
• Putnam: 2020 — 209; 2019 — 500; 2018 — 494; total — 1,203.
• Williams: 2020 — 1,010; 2019 — 1,179; 2018 — 1,186; total — 3,375.
