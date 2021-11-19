EDON — A Montpelier man died in an early morning crash near here on Friday.
Lt. Rustun Schack of the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Patrol has reported that at approximately 6:19 a.m., on Ohio 107, just east of Ohio 49 in Williams County's Florence Township, Nathan Gamble, 33, Montpelier, was attempting to put gas in his 2005 GMC Envoy when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
As Gamble tried to refill the tank, a 2009 Dodge Dakota driven by Craig Kaiser, 66, Edon, struck him. Kaiser was wearing his safety belt and was not injured in the accident. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Williams County coroner.
The crash remains under investigation by the Defiance Post of Ohio Troopers, who reminds motorists always to wear safety belts and never to drive distracted or impaired.
Assisting the state patrol at the scene were the Ohio Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit, Williams County Sheriff's Office, Williams County EMS and Florence Township Fire Department.
