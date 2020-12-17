ARCHBOLD — The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near here Wednesday morning.
The passenger, James Botton, 58, Tiffin, died at the scene of the crash.
According to troopers, at 9:22 a.m., a vehicle driven by Rouyn Alda, 58, Temecula, Calif., was westbound on the turnpike when the driver lost control of the vehicle in inclement weather. The vehicle struck a guardrail before entering the median and overturning. Botton reportedly was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
Alda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, where a condition update was unavailable.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and safety belts were not in proper use, troopers reported.
Assisting at the scene were Fulton County EMS, Archbold Fire/EMS, Fayette Gorham Fire/EMS and Ohio Turnpike maintenance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.