ARCHBOLD — The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near here Wednesday morning.

The passenger, James Botton, 58, Tiffin, died at the scene of the crash.

According to troopers, at 9:22 a.m., a vehicle driven by Rouyn Alda, 58, Temecula, Calif., was westbound on the turnpike when the driver lost control of the vehicle in inclement weather. The vehicle struck a guardrail before entering the median and overturning. Botton reportedly was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Alda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, where a condition update was unavailable.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and safety belts were not in proper use, troopers reported.

Assisting at the scene were Fulton County EMS, Archbold Fire/EMS, Fayette Gorham Fire/EMS and Ohio Turnpike maintenance.

