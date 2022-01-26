LYONS — A two-vehicle accident near here resulted in the death of a Michigan man on Saturday.
Paul Fenton, 61, Jasper, Mich., was pronounced deceased on Sunday after being transported to Toledo's Mercy St. Vincent Hospital for serious injuries sustained in the accident.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Patrol reported that at about 3:52 p.m. on Saturday, Fenton was traveling with Kenneth Montie, 66, Toledo, as they were southbound on County Road 10-3 in Fulton County's Royalton Township, in a Ford Edge.
At the same time, David Foster, 32, Morenci, Mich. was traveling west on U.S. 20 in a Ford Fusion when it struck Montie's vehicle that had entered the intersection.
Foster's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the driver's side of Montie's vehicle. Both vehicles traveled to the southwest side of the road where they came to rest, and the Fusion caught fire.
Not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, Foster was transported to Toledo Hospital by air ambulance for life-threatening injuries.
Montie was wearing a safety belt at the time and was transported to Fulton County Health Center by Wauseon Fire and EMS for serious injuries. While Fenton was transported to St. Vincent's via air ambulance for life-threatening injuries to which he later succumbed.
Impairment is suspected in the accident and it remains under investigation.
Assisting in the crash were Fulton County Sheriff, Wauseon Fire and EMS, and LifeFlight.
