BURLINGTON — The Ohio Turnpike near here, in Fulton County’s Franklin Township, was the site of a fatal accident this weekend.
According to a report from the Swanton Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP), at milepost 29 of the turnpike, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Saturday, a 2008 Volvo commercial truck was eastbound when it exited the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident.
Neither alcohol nor drugs was believed to have been a factor in the one-vehicle accident. A safety belt was in use by the driver at the time of the accident. The Swanton Post of the OHP says the incident is still under investigation.
The identity of the individual was not released at press time pending notification of next-of-kin.
Assisting the OHP were Archbold Fire and EMS, Fayette-Gorham Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.
