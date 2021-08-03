CLOVERDALE — An accident near here Monday claimed the life of one individual, while two others were injured.
According to a press release issued by the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:54 p.m., Bonnie Luke was driving eastbound on Ohio 694 near Cloverdale in a 2006 PT Cruiser. Reportedly, the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole.
Luke, 69, Mendon, suffered non-life threatening injury. She was transported by Continental EMS to St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima.
Passenger in the vehicle, Michael Luke, 69, Mendon, also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Rita’s by Putnam County EMS.
A second passenger, Dawn Luke, 48, Van Wert, was riding in the rear of the vehicle and reportedly had no been wearing a safety belt. She was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. She was transported to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.
Meyer’s Towing towed the vehicle from the scene because it had sustained severe damage.
Assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the scene were Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kalida Fire Department, Kalida EMS, Kalida Police Department, Continental EMS, Putnam County EMS, Meyer’s Towing, American Electric Power, Putnam County Coroner and Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the accident remains under investigation.
