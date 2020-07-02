Fastpitch Softball
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Fastpitch Softball League recently received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 for equipment purchases. Talking about the new equipment are Jeremy Cullen (right), league president, and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

