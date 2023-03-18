McCLURE — A farmhouse was lost to a fire Thursday afternoon just north of here in Damascus Township, and injured the occupant.
According to McClure Fire Chief Joel Ward, McClure firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, P-881 Road 5A, just south of Road Q.
The old farmhouse, owned by Troy Reimund, was being rented out and was a total loss, Ward reported. The occupant, whose name was not released, was transported to Henry County Hospital.
The chief said that the resident had been burning cardboard boxes in the front yard when the flames jumped onto the porch and then onto the second floor. Ward said that firefighters responded immediately, but upon arrival the house was already showing flames.
“Two people were at the station when the call came in and they were able to get to respond within two minutes,” he said. “When they arrived on scene, they reported flames showing on the second story. When other firefighters arrived, they reported seeing smoke 10 miles out.
“The owner said that as far as he knew, the family had owned the house for at least 115 years,” Ward continued. “The house is about 500-600 feet off the road, down a lane. That created some challenges for fighting the fire since we had to shuttle water and run hoses down the lane.”
Asked about the amount of water used for the fire, Ward was unable to give an exact amount saying that firefighters were dumping water on the fire as fast as possible to get it under control.
“From the beginning we were fighting a defensive fire,” he said. “Our first priority when we got on scene was for emergency assistance to the resident. He had gotten burned and needed to be sent to the hospital. ... After that, we attempted an interior attack and I quickly called everyone out — the fire was too hot. We then went to a complete exterior attack.”
Expressing how extreme the conditions of the fire were, Ward said that the first floor flashed.
“When a fire flashes, that means that the heat is at an extreme temperature,” he added. “The first team to arrive said that they saw the flash and the windows on the first floor blew out. By the time the first engine arrived the fire was already heavily involved.”
The house was a total loss, according to Ward. Firefighters were able to retrieve a few valuables for the resident, however.
Ward reminded of the importance of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources ban that is in place.
“The ODNR has a burn ban in place for Henry County from March-May from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.,” he explained. “The ban is because of higher winds during the daytime hours.”
Along with McClure Fire Department, mutual aid was provided by Liberty Center, Napoleon City and Grand Rapids fire departments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.