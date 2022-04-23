ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. today reported financial results for the 2022 first quarter ended March 31.
According to a company press release, financial highlights include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
• net income increased 65% to a quarterly record of $8.1 million, from $4.9 million.
• earnings increased 40.9% to $0.62 per basic and diluted share, from $0.44 per basic and diluted share.
• average shares outstanding increased 16.7% as a result of the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank acquisition.
• total loans increased 46.3% to a record $1.962 billion, and included $463,000 of PPP loans.
• organic loan growth of 22%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of acquisitions.
• total loans increased 5.6% from $1.857 billion on Dec. 31.
• total assets increased 34.8% to a record $2.686 billion, and up 1.8% from Dec. 31.
• deposits increased 33.8% to a record $2.254 billion, and up 2.7% from Dec. 31.
• net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, the fourth consecutive quarter at or below 0.00%.
• return on average equity increased to 11% from 7.87%.
• return on average tangible equity increased to 14.86% from 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
“F&M achieved record financial results for the first quarter, as our business benefits from the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Inc., and Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisitions, the Adams County Financial Resources asset purchase, our new Fort Wayne office, our three new LPOs, and the completion of our office realignment program,” stated Lars B. Eller, president and chief executive officer. “Organic loan growth increased 22% on a year-over-year basis, and loans are up 5.6% from Dec. 31. In fact, this is our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic loan growth over 10%. While we expect our growth rate to normalize in 2022, positive momentum across our business remains strong and we believe we are well positioned to grow our balance sheet and earnings throughout 2022.”
