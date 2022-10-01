ARCHBOLD (Globe Newswire) — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, recently announced that it has approved a 16.7% year-over-year increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend.
The new cash dividend has been raised to $0.21 per share from the previous dividend of $0.19, and $0.18 per share for the same period last year. This represents the 28th consecutive annual increase in the company’s regular dividend payment since 1994. The third-quarter dividend is payable on Oct. 2 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 26.
“According to data from S&P Capital IQ Pro, of the nearly 800 publicly traded banks, F&M has the 10th longest track record of consecutive dividend increases,” stated Lars B. Eller, president and chief executive officer stated. “Additionally, since 2017, our 2022 annualized cash dividend has increased at a 10.2% compound annual growth rate, reflecting F&M’s strong financial results and commitment to creating long-term value for its shareholders.”
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana since 1897.
The company provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services with locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in western Ohio. It also has locations and offices in Indiana and Michigan.
