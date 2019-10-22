ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. reported financial results Monday for the 2019 third quarter and year-to-date Sept. 30.
Third-quarter financial highlights include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
• Total loans increased 38.2% to $1.159 billion as a result of the contribution from the Limberlost acquisition and strong organic consumer lending, residential mortgage and commercial and industrial growth.
• Total assets increased 42.1% to a record $1.575 billion.
• Organic deposit growth continued and increased 2.9% in the past three months to a record $1.278 billion.
• Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 27.3% to $12.7 million.
• Net income increased 10.3% to $4.3 million.
• Earnings per basic and diluted share decreased 9.5% to 38 cents as a result of a 20.3% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition.
• Tangible book value per share increased 7.9% to $15.68 per share.
“Organic loan and deposit growth accelerated during the 2019 third quarter and increased 6.2% and 2.9%, respectively over the past three months,” said Lars Eller, president and CEO. “The strong growth trends we experienced in the third quarter are a direct result of the positive execution of our new strategic plan, the contribution of our talented and community-oriented bankers and improving production from our more recently opened offices.
“In addition, I am encouraged that the expansion in loans over the past three months was driven by commercial and agricultural loans. Competition for loans and deposits remains strong, which combined with lower benchmark rates, has impacted our net income margin, however, we believe strong loan growth, controlled cost of funds, and stable asset quality will continue to contribute to higher net interest income and overall profitability.”
Net income for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 was $4.3 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year.
Total loans, net at Sept. 30, increased 38.2% (or by $320 million) to $1.159 billion, compared to $838.7 million at Sept. 30, 2018, and up 36.9% from $846.4 million on Dec. 31, 2018. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Limberlost acquisition and organic loan growth.
Total stockholders’ equity increased 63.2% to $227.4 million at Sept. 30, from $139.3 million at the same time last year.
For the 2019 third quarter, the company declared cash dividends of 15 cents per share, a 7.1% increase over the 2018 third-quarter declared dividend payment.
“Our recently created three-year strategic plan is focused on growing earnings and creating value for our shareholders, and we are well positioned to achieve these goals,” Eller said. “2019 is shaping up to be a transformative year and we are benefiting from strong organic loan and deposit growth, the Limberlost acquisition, and the enhancements we are making to our operating platform, while we successfully navigate changes with benchmark rates.
“As a result, 2019 will be another record year of strong profitability and asset growth. As we look to 2020 and beyond, I am extremely confident in the direction we are headed,” he concluded.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, which has been serving northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana since 1897. It is based in Archbold.
