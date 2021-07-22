ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has reported financial results for the 2021 second quarter and year-to-date ending June 30.
2021 second quarter financial and operating highlights (compared to the 2020 second quarter period unless noted) include: net income increased 3.7% to $5 million, and included one-time acquisition costs of $1 million; earnings increased 2.3% to $0.44 per basic and diluted share, and included one-time acquisition costs of $0.08 per basic and diluted share; net interest income after provision for loan losses increased by 17.9% to $15.3 million; non-interest income increased 21.1% to $4 million; second quarter after-tax income benefited from $0.35 million of accelerated fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”); loans have increased 3.9% organically year-to-date, not including recent acquisitions or PPP loans; net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, compared to 0.01%; adjusted return on average tangible equity increased to 11.28% from 9.98%; completed the acquisition of Ossian Financial; announced the acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank; appointed Frank R. Simon to the board of directors; and opened a new full-service office in Fort Wayne.
“I am excited by the progress F&M is making as we continue to achieve strong execution across all of our key business strategies, while deepening customer relationships, expanding into new markets, and delivering robust operating and financial results,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2019 we created a strategic plan aimed at growing earnings and creating value for shareholders by increasing total assets from $1.6 billion to $3.0 billion by 2023. We expect earnings growth will accelerate in the coming quarters as we benefit from the progress we are making on executing our strategic growth plan.”
On April 30, F&M successfully closed the acquisition of Ossian Financial Services Inc (OFSI). OFSI is F&M’s third recent acquisition in Northeast Indiana and immediately enhances the Company’s growing franchise within the state. Also, in the 2021 second quarter, the Company announced the upcoming acquisition of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (PFSB), expanding F&M’s community banking franchise into the compelling Urbana, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy and Sidney markets. The Company expects the PFSB acquisition to close in October 2021.
Eller continued, “Acquisition growth is an important component of our strategic growth plan and over the past 12 months we have announced two bank acquisitions and acquired an Indiana based wealth management company. Through the OFSI and PFSB acquisitions, we expect to add a combined $513 million in new assets and $413 million in new deposits. F&M will also see expense benefits as we re-align our footprint and add new customers to a single platform, which will help to contribute to earnings and allow us to further invest in technology to improve the experience for our customers and employees.”
Eller continued, “Despite our recent growth and expansion, we remain committed to honoring the community banking values that are responsible for our accomplishments over the past 124 years and continue to drive our success today. As a result, F&M has continued to experience strong organic loan growth outside of PPP and acquired loans during the first half of 2021. Organic loans have increased 3.9% year-to-date. In addition, our credit portfolio remains strong and 30+ days past due accounts as of June 30, 2021 were 0.12%, the lowest level since 2018.”
Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, was $5 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 second quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.43 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was $9.9 million, compared to $8.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2021 first half was $0.88, compared to $0.80 for the same period last year.
At June 30, total deposits were $1.854 billion, an increase of 25.5% from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 16.2% from December 31, 2020. The significant organic deposit growth being experienced is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers, the benefits of PPP activity, and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, we continue to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Total loans, net at June 30 increased 8.4%, or by $113.7 million to $1.458 billion, compared to $1.345 billion at June 30, 2020, and up from $1.303 billion at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisition. In addition, during the 2021 second quarter, the company processed $12.9 million of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received, resulting in a total of $47.0 million of PPP loans within F&M’s loan portfolio at June 30.
“At June 30, 2021, there were only two loans totaling $0.6 million of COVID-related payment modifications, all of which are interest-only modifications and secured by real estate,” said Eller. “This compares to 190 loans representing a balance of $165 million in deferrals at the peak last year. As economic activity stabilizes, and our loan performance improves better than pre-pandemic levels, we expect contributions to our allowance for loan losses will also stabilize and align with loan growth in future periods.
“As we work to integrate and close our recent acquisitions, we remain focused on operational excellence, investments in technology, supporting our communities, and ensuring a best-in-class experience for our customers,” said Eller. “In addition, we are committed to attracting and retaining experienced professionals across our organization, and I am encouraged with the addition of Frank R. Simon to our board of directors. We continue to believe 2021 will be a transformative year for F&M and we expect our enhanced scale and operating platform will magnify shareholder value.”
Total stockholders’ equity increased 4.3% to $250.6 million at June 30, 2021, from $240.3 million at June 30, 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, the company has declared cash dividends of $0.34 per share, which is a 6.3% increase over the 2020 six-month declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 26 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, the dividend payout ratio was 38.18% compared to 39.69% for the same period last year.
