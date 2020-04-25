ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. reported financial results for the 2020 first quarter ending March 31.
First-quarter financial highlights include: net interest income after provision for loan losses was stable at $12.6 million, despite a $1.4 million increase in the first quarter provision for loan losses; non-interest income increased 15.8% to $3.1 million; strong organic growth drove a 13.5% increase in net total loans and a 13.6% increase in total deposits; net income increased 27.3% to $4.1 million, or 37 cents per basic and diluted share; net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01%, compared to 0.02% for the same period last year; and return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.97% for the same period last year (last year’s first quarter included one-time tax adjusted expenses related to the Bank of Geneva acquisition).
F&M remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines with a tier 1 capital to average assets of 11.56%.
“For over 120 years, F&M has supported its local communities and we are committed to helping our retail, commercial and agricultural customers through the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer. “While it is too early to understand the economic repercussions of the crisis, F&M’s strong financial and capital position provides us with the flexibility to navigate this period of uncertainty. In addition, our consistent loan and deposit growth over the past five years, demonstrates the strong relationships we have developed throughout our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities.
“Our team members have rallied behind our customers and communities and I am grateful for all their efforts, hard work and dedication,” added Eller. “We are diligently working to protect our employees and customers, while quickly providing essential financial services, advice and resources to our customers. As a result, the majority of our workforce is either working from home or operating in staggered shifts, while our customers have embraced alternatives to lobby banking including drive-thru, online, digital and mobile banking. Despite the adjustments we have made to our operations, I am proud to announce F&M has not furloughed any associates and has not reduced pay or salaries to any of our associates.”
Net income for the 2020 first quarter ending March 31 was $4.1 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2020 first quarter was 37 cents, compared to 29 cents for the same period last year. The 2019 first-quarter earnings included 9 cents per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses associated with the Limberlost acquisition.
“As the Federal Reserve reduced rates during the end of 2019,” said Eller, “we adjusted our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As a result, our net interest margin remained relatively stable and was 3.75% at March 31, 2020, compared to 3.87% for the same period last year and 3.60% at Dec. 31, 2019. Late in the 2020 first quarter, the Federal Reserve announced emergency rate cuts of 50 and 100 basis points in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This resulted in a cost of funds for the month of March of 1.10%, which represents the lowest cost of funds we have had in over a year. We are also proactively controlling non-interest expenses and I am pleased with the continued improvements we have made to our efficiency ratio, despite enhancing our compensation structure during the quarter which resulted in approximately 30% of our associates receiving an increase in their annual salaries.”
At March 31, total deposits were $1.349 billion, an increase of 13.6% from March 31, 2019.
The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers. In addition, the bank recently experienced changing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.
Total loans, net at March 31, increased 13.6% or by $149.2 million to $1.247 billion, compared to $1.098 billion at March 31, 2019, and up from $1.219 billion at Dec. 31, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth.
Total stockholders’ equity increased 9% to $236.5 million at March 31, 2020, from $216.9 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, the company had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.56%, compared to 13.07% at March 31, 2019.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $180.9 million at March 31, compared to $167.1 million at March 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, was $16.26 per share, compared to $15.05 per share at March 31, 2019.
For the 2020 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of 16 cents per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2019 first quarter declared dividend payment.
