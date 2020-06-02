Downtown Defiance’s summer excitement will look different this year, but the farmers’ market will continue to provide market items to the Defiance community. Sponsored by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, the market is set to run every Thursday evening beginning June 4 until Aug. 27 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on East Third Street between Clinton Street and the alley.
Each Thursday, local vendors will be set-up in the street featuring fresh produce, breads, jams, mustards, soaps, honey and much more.
As you are enjoying the downtown on these evenings, be sure to check out the downtown businesses as well. Retail businesses and restaurants through out the area will be open. Don’t forget your DORA cup as the market is a DORA approved event. #SupportDefi and help our small businesses in downtown Defiance.
The market will be adhering to all guidelines provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the local health department to make the market as safe as possible for vendors and attendees.
Social distancing guidelines will be apparent as vendors will be spaced further apart, hand sanitizer will be available up on entry to the market and signs will be around reminding all to continue practicing the 6-foot distancing rule.
For more information on the downtown Farmers’ Market, visit www.visitdefianceohio.com or follow the event on Facebook by searching Downtown Defiance Farmers’ Market.
